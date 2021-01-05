USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer

210501-N-WP865-1003

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, during an supply transfer, May 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021