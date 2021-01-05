USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer

210501-N-WP865-1001

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, transports supplies from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) during an ammo transfer, May 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021