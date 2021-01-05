Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210501-N-WP865-1004
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, during an supply transfer, May 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    CPR-4

