USS Iwo Jima Conducts Ammo Transfer

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, flies alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), not pictured, during an supply transfer, May 1, 2021. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Anton Ekman)
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
