ACE Joint Training

Master Sgt. Tyler Pillmore, the Agile Combat Employment section chief from the 18th Wing, instructs Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight, the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s Ghost Team and Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 on how to set up refueling hoses for an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

