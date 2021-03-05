Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ACE Joint Training [Image 3 of 7]

    ACE Joint Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight and the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s Ghost Team set up refueling hoses for an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations, in a variety of locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 04:02
    Photo ID: 6629861
    VIRIN: 210503-F-JK399-1034
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE Joint Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    ACE
    joint training
    USINDO-PACOM
    KABACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT