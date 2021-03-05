Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight, the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s Ghost Team and Marines from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 set up refueling hoses for an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are postured to respond across the spectrum of military operations, in a variety of locations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 04:02 Photo ID: 6629863 VIRIN: 210503-F-JK399-1045 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.6 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE Joint Training [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.