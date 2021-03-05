ACE Joint Training

A Marine from the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 instructs Marines and Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight and the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s Ghost Team on how to set up refueling hoses for an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)
