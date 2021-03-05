ACE Joint Training

Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant Flight and the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s Ghost Team set up the Helicopter Expedient Refueling System for an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 3, 2021. The HERS is designed for support of helicopter refueling operations in forward operating stations and remote sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Stephen Pulter)

