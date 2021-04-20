Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130

Senior Airman Madison Ross, 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron technician, reviews operating instructions April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 775th EAES collaborated with the 152nd Airlift Wing from Reno Air National Guard Base, Nevada, to better understand their medical treatment capabilities in a C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

