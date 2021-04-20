U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jenice Brown, right, 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, inspects a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 775th EAES collaborated with the 152nd Airlift Wing from Reno Air National Guard Base, Nevada, to better understand their medical treatment capabilities in a C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6628655
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-NP696-1052
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130
