    Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130 [Image 2 of 6]

    Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The inside of a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite is displayed April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The NPCL was developed to move exposed or infected, high-consequence infectious disease patients who require contact and droplet transmission precautions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    This work, Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130

