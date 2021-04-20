Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130

The inside of a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite is displayed April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The NPCL was developed to move exposed or infected, high-consequence infectious disease patients who require contact and droplet transmission precautions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

