A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing at Reno Air National Guard Base, Nevada, sits on the flight line April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-130’s arrival to Travis AFB abled the 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to gain familiarization with a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite configuration in the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6628652
|VIRIN:
|210420-F-NP696-1037
|Resolution:
|7744x5452
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130
