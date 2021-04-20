Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130

A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 152nd Airlift Wing at Reno Air National Guard Base, Nevada, sits on the flight line April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The C-130’s arrival to Travis AFB abled the 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to gain familiarization with a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite configuration in the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

