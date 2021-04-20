A Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite sits on a K loader April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron collaborated with the 152nd Airlift Wing from Reno Air National Guard Base, Nevada, to better understand their medical treatment capabilities in a C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 17:06 Photo ID: 6628658 VIRIN: 210420-F-NP696-1114 Resolution: 7112x4809 Size: 3.64 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.