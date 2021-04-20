Aeromedical Evacuation trains with NPCL on C-130

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite sits on a K loader April 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 775th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron collaborated with the 152nd Airlift Wing from Reno Air National Guard Base, Nevada, to better understand their medical treatment capabilities in a C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6628658
    VIRIN: 210420-F-NP696-1114
    Resolution: 7112x4809
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    COVID-19
    NPCL
    775th EAES
    Negatively Pressurized Conex lite

