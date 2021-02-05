Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210502-N-OP825-1095 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Brandin Mills, from Dubuque, Iowa, communicates with a JP-5 pump room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6628299
    VIRIN: 210502-N-OP825-1095
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 937.57 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphib
    JP-5
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA7

