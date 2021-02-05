210502-N-OP825-1095 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Brandin Mills, from Dubuque, Iowa, communicates with a JP-5 pump room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)

