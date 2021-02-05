210502-N-OP825-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Abel Pastor, from Benicia, Calif., practices tow truck maneuvers on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)

