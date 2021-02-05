210502-N-OP825-1073 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Caleb Jacoby, from Hanover, Pa., logs fuel movement in a JP-5 pump room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)

