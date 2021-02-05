210502-N-OP825-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Andrew Sampayan, a native of Dededo, Guam, practices operating a tow tractor on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 14:07 Photo ID: 6628292 VIRIN: 210502-N-OP825-1019 Resolution: 4861x3241 Size: 594.65 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.