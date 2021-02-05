210502-N-OP825-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman Darius Riley, from Daledille, Ala., opens a fuel pump in a JP-5 pump room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6628297
|VIRIN:
|210502-N-OP825-1063
|Resolution:
|5957x3971
|Size:
|915.93 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
