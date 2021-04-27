U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Keith Rochford, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew team chief, reviews technical orders before loading two ADM-160C Miniature Air Launched Decoy missiles during an exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. 52nd AMXS Airmen participated in the exercise that saw a number of squadrons work together to load live munitions onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 11:29 Photo ID: 6628107 VIRIN: 210427-F-SS577-004 Resolution: 5131x2886 Size: 6.64 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.