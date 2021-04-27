52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Michael Chavarria, 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew member, guides a munition into place during an exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. The exercise had Airmen successfully load one AGM-158 Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile and two ADM-160C Miniature Air Launched Decoy missiles onto a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

Date Taken: 04.27.2021
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE