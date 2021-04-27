Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets [Image 3 of 4]

    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing perform a pre-load inspection on ADM-160C Miniature Air Launched Decoy missiles during an exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. The design of the exercise was to further the proficiency of the Airmen executing the wing’s Suppression of Enemy Air Defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    VIRIN: 210427-F-SS577-003
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air field
    munitions
    training
    MALD

