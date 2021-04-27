U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Winston Hendricks, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Precision Guided Munitions Crew Chief, assists with prepping a number of munitions for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during an exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. In all, Airmen would load one AGM-158 Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile and two ADM-160C Miniature Air Launched Decoy missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 11:29
|Photo ID:
|6628104
|VIRIN:
|210427-F-SS577-001
|Resolution:
|5284x2972
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets
