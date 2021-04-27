Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets [Image 1 of 4]

    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Winston Hendricks, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Precision Guided Munitions Crew Chief, assists with prepping a number of munitions for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during an exercise at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 27, 2021. In all, Airmen would load one AGM-158 Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile and two ADM-160C Miniature Air Launched Decoy missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 11:29
    Photo ID: 6628104
    VIRIN: 210427-F-SS577-001
    Resolution: 5284x2972
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets
    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets
    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets
    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd Fighter Wing loads live assets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    munitions
    Maintenance Squadron
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT