Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron participate in certifications on the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System onboard a C-17 Globemaster III April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ABFDS allows members on the C-17 to deliver fuel to austere environments and perform hot pit refueling operations without the need of the R-11 fuel truck on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6628099 VIRIN: 210429-F-RV963-1132 Resolution: 6424x4283 Size: 12.18 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.