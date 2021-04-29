Senior Airman Celine Carson and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Thompson, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, perform certifications on the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System onboard a C-17 Globemaster III April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ABFDS allows members on the C-17 to deliver fuel to austere environments and perform hot pit refueling operations without the need of the R-11 fuel truck on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6628097
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-RV963-1088
|Resolution:
|7573x5409
|Size:
|19.22 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
