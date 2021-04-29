Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 6 of 8]

    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Celine Carson and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Thompson, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, perform certifications on the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System onboard a C-17 Globemaster III April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ABFDS allows members on the C-17 to deliver fuel to austere environments and perform hot pit refueling operations without the need of the R-11 fuel truck on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6628097
    VIRIN: 210429-F-RV963-1088
    Resolution: 7573x5409
    Size: 19.22 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    379 AEW
    379 ELRS
    816 EAS
    Grand Slam Wing
    Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System

