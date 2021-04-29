No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB

Airmen from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron perform certifications on the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System onboard a C-17 Globemaster III April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Aircrews from the 816th EAS, with the help of the 379th ELRS, were certified to safely deliver fuel, using the ABFDS, to aircraft operating in austere U.S. Central Command locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

