No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB

Senior Airman Celine Carson, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, removes a fuel cover on a C-17 Globemaster III during certifications on the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While simulating another aircraft, an R-11 fuel truck received fuel from the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System aboard the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The extra capability enables the C-17 to support Agile Combat Employment, by reducing the amount of vehicles and equipment required to sustain fueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA