Senior Airman Celine Carson, 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, removes a fuel cover on a C-17 Globemaster III during certifications on the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. While simulating another aircraft, an R-11 fuel truck received fuel from the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System aboard the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. The extra capability enables the C-17 to support Agile Combat Employment, by reducing the amount of vehicles and equipment required to sustain fueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 10:51
|Photo ID:
|6628095
|VIRIN:
|210429-F-RV963-1066
|Resolution:
|4916x3511
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
