Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 2 of 8]

    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Nyles Thompson, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial bulk fuels delivery systems operator, (left) and Tech. Sgt. Scott Foster, 379th ELRS noncommissioned officer in charge, (right) pick up a fuel hose during certifications of the ABFDS onboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ABFDS allows members to deliver fuel to austere environments and perform hot pit refueling operations without the need of the R-11 fuel truck on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6628093
    VIRIN: 210429-F-RV963-1054
    Resolution: 3901x2786
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB
    No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    379 AEW
    379 ELRS
    816 EAS
    Grand Slam Wing
    Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT