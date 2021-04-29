No fuel truck; no problem for AUAB

Senior Airman Nyles Thompson, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial bulk fuels delivery systems operator, (left) and Tech. Sgt. Scott Foster, 379th ELRS noncommissioned officer in charge, (right) pick up a fuel hose during certifications of the ABFDS onboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft April 29, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The ABFDS allows members to deliver fuel to austere environments and perform hot pit refueling operations without the need of the R-11 fuel truck on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

Date Taken: 04.29.2021
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA