    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    A banner hangs at a 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron building April 16, 2021 displaying the unit’s prestigious achievement of winning the Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award. In 2020, the squadron executed a rapid movement of forces during a period of emergency—providing mobility readiness and deterring foreign aggression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6627921
    VIRIN: 210416-F-ZF730-0034
    Resolution: 2117x1409
    Size: 494.84 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    633d Air Base Wing
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Daedalian

