633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Director of Logistics and Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, congratulates Airmen of the 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron after presenting their squadron with an award at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 16, 2021. Hurry presented the 633rd LRS with the Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award for excellent performance during a tumultuous period in American military history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

Date Taken: 04.16.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US