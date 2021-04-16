633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Director of Logistics and Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, presents the Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award to members of the 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 16, 2021. Last year, the squadron executed a rapid movement of forces--deploying more than 300 personnel with less than 14 hours’ notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

