Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award [Image 2 of 4]

    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Linda S. Hurry, Director of Logistics and Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection at Headquarters U.S. Air Force, presents the Daedalian Maj. Gen. Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award to members of the 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 16, 2021. Last year, the squadron executed a rapid movement of forces--deploying more than 300 personnel with less than 14 hours’ notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 02:08
    Photo ID: 6627919
    VIRIN: 210416-F-ZF730-0023
    Resolution: 1936x1500
    Size: 624.7 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award
    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award
    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award
    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    633d Air Base Wing
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Daedalian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT