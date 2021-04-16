633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Campbell, 633rd LRS commander, addresses his squadron during an award presentation ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 16, 2021.The 633rd LRS provides worldwide expeditionary combat logistics to one of Air Combat Command's largest fighter wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

