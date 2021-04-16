U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Campbell, 633rd LRS commander, addresses his squadron during an award presentation ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 16, 2021.The 633rd LRS provides worldwide expeditionary combat logistics to one of Air Combat Command's largest fighter wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
This work, 633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
633rd LRS wins AF Logistics Effectiveness Award
