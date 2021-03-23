11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kayla Seim, with Combat Logistics Battalion, 11th Marine Expeditionary, provides medical care to a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), March 25. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

