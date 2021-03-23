11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) triage U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rudolph Guerrero, center, a light armored vehicle crewman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a mass casualty exercise aboard Pearl Harbor, March 23. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021