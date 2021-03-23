Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 7]

    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor

    USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jermaine Chee, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, acts as a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), March 23. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:46
    Photo ID: 6627715
    VIRIN: 210323-M-VW477-1032
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 456.62 KB
    Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor
    11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    USMC
    Sailors
    USN
    USS Pearl Harbor
    PrideOfThePacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT