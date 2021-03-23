PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jermaine Chee, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, acts as a simulated casualty during a mass casualty exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), March 23. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jaxson Fryar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:46 Photo ID: 6627719 VIRIN: 210323-M-VW477-1098 Resolution: 2784x4176 Size: 455.87 KB Location: USS PEARL HARBOR, PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Sailors conduct a mass casualty exercise on USS Pearl Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jaxson Fryar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.