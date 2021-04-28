Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 4 of 8]

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, assistant adjutant general-Air, briefs Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox on capabilities of the KC-135R Straotanker April 28, 2021 on the flight line of Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The intent of the visit to Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base was to familiarize the governor with the 151st ARW missions and capabilities, as well as meet the Airmen who help make it happen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

    This work, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard

    Air National Guard
    Utah Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Utah Governor

