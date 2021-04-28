Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard

Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, assistant adjutant general-Air, briefs Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox and his staff on capabilities of the KC-135R Straotanker April 28, 2021 on the flightline of Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah. The intent of the visit to Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base was to familiarize the governor with the 151st ARW missions and capabilities, as well as meet the Airmen who help make it happen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

