    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 2 of 8]

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft, fly over Utah, April 28, 2021. The Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility that provides U.S. Air Forces Central Command lethal war-winning airpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 22:40
    Photo ID: 6627696
    VIRIN: 210428-Z-FF470-0112
    Resolution: 3109x1749
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    This work, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Utah Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Utah Governor

