Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft, fly over Utah, April 28, 2021. The Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility that provides U.S. Air Forces Central Command lethal war-winning airpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6627696
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-FF470-0112
|Resolution:
|3109x1749
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT