First Lady Abby Cox watches Airmen from the 151st Air Refueling Wing perform an in-air refueling mission over Utah on April 28, 2021. During the governor’s flight, the KC-135R Stratotanker refueled several F-35 Lightnings assigned from Hill Air Force Base were refueled over the west desert of Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 Photo ID: 6627704 Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US This work, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Colton Elliott