First Lady Abby Cox watches Airmen from the 151st Air Refueling Wing perform an in-air refueling mission over Utah on April 28, 2021. During the governor’s flight, the KC-135R Stratotanker refueled several F-35 Lightnings assigned from Hill Air Force Base were refueled over the west desert of Utah. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 22:40
|Photo ID:
|6627704
|VIRIN:
|210428-Z-FF470-0032
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox visits the Utah Air National Guard
