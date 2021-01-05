Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 4 of 5]

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Wilfong, 23d Wing command chief, holds up a boonie hat during a mock deployment briefing for the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. The goal of the event was to provide children with an understanding of the process their parents undergo before a deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6627040
    VIRIN: 210501-F-JZ627-1016
    Resolution: 3546x2532
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: GA, US
    This work, Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AFRC
    Deployment
    Moody
    Jimmy Wilfong

