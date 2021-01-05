Esther, daughter of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Watkins, 23d Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment inspections section chief, stands in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft display during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Airman manned stations at the event to interact with children and share information about the deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6627039 VIRIN: 210501-F-JZ627-1117 Resolution: 3866x2761 Size: 1.28 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.