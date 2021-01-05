Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Esther, daughter of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mike Watkins, 23d Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment inspections section chief, stands in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft display during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Airman manned stations at the event to interact with children and share information about the deployment process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    ACC
    AFRC
    Moody
    Mike Watkins
    Esther Watkins

