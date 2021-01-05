Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Vinehout, 38th Rescue Squadron pararescuman, helps children lift a litter to find a puzzle piece during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Children at the event had to visit six stations in search of items to complete their deployment scavenger hunt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6627038
    VIRIN: 210501-F-JZ627-1195
    Resolution: 4378x3127
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pararescue
    ACC
    AFRC
    Deployment
    Moody
    Jay Vinehout

