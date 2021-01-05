Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jay Vinehout, 38th Rescue Squadron pararescuman, helps children lift a litter to find a puzzle piece during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Children at the event had to visit six stations in search of items to complete their deployment scavenger hunt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

