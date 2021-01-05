Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam Kimbril, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department firefighter, holds a fire hose for Ezra, the son of Tech. Sgt. Mike Watkins, 23d Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment inspections section chief, during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Each of the six stations at the event had information and hands-on activities for the children to learn about military deployment functions. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

