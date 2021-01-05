Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 1 of 5]

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sam Kimbril, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department firefighter, holds a fire hose for Ezra, the son of Tech. Sgt. Mike Watkins, 23d Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment inspections section chief, during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. Each of the six stations at the event had information and hands-on activities for the children to learn about military deployment functions. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

