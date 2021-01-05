Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Ford, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics specialist, shares information about the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft to children during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. The children broke into four groups to conduct a scavenger hunt for information about how their parents may deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

    This work, Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Daryl Knee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

