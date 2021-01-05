Kids Deployment Line encourages child resiliency

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michael Ford, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics specialist, shares information about the A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft to children during the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Kids Deployment Line event at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 1, 2021. The children broke into four groups to conduct a scavenger hunt for information about how their parents may deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Daryl Knee)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021