210501-N-TT639-1101 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) - Airman Reginald Deltoro, from San Antonio, cleans an aircraft refueling station aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

