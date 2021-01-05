210501-N-TT639-1085 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – Seaman Christian Bernhardt, from Kenosha, Wis., left, assists Seaman Kevin Puzak, from Wilkes-Barre, Pa., right, in the donning of firefighting equipment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021
Location: USPACOM, AT SEA