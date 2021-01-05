210501-N-TT639-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Vincent Hearon, from Borger, Texas, washes out gutters on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:18 Photo ID: 6627032 VIRIN: 210501-N-TT639-1060 Resolution: 3017x2155 Size: 644.46 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 6 of 6], by SA Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.