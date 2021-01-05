210501-N-TT639-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Vincent Hearon, from Borger, Texas, washes out gutters on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6627032
|VIRIN:
|210501-N-TT639-1060
|Resolution:
|3017x2155
|Size:
|644.46 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
