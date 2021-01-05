Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210501-N-TT639-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – USS Tripoli Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel B. Lang, left, administers the Oath of Office during Lt. Vincent Turner’s, from Johnstown, Pa., promotion ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6627031
    VIRIN: 210501-N-TT639-1003
    Resolution: 3486x2490
    Size: 896.8 KB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    TAGS

    Amphib
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

