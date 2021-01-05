210501-N-TT639-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – USS Tripoli Commanding Officer, Capt. Joel B. Lang, left, administers the Oath of Office during Lt. Vincent Turner’s, from Johnstown, Pa., promotion ceremony aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

