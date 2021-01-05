210501-N-TT639-1083 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 1, 2021) – Seaman Marcus Quinonesedall, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, right, assists Seaman Kevin Puzak, from Wilkes-Barre, Pa., left, in the donning of firefighting equipment aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 1. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christopher Sypert)

