An Airman from the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron make repairs to the Silver Flag runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2021. As part of the 4th Air Base Squadron, multi-capable Airmen demonstrated their ability to recover an airfield to prepare it to receive aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2021 23:55
|Photo ID:
|6626458
|VIRIN:
|210502-F-FJ742-1116
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
