4 ABS recovers runway at Silver Flag

An Airman from the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron make repairs to the Silver Flag runway at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2021. As part of the 4th Air Base Squadron, multi-capable Airmen demonstrated their ability to recover an airfield to prepare it to receive aircraft.

